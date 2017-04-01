Android’s Next Version Is Brimming With Weird Possibilities

Like most operating system upgrades, Google’s upcoming Android O has plenty of incremental improvements, such as picture-in-picture for video, autofill for forms, and optimizations for battery life.

But beyond those useful tweaks, the update introduces some weirder ideas about how we might interact with Android in the future, not just on phones and tablets, but on PC-style devices and possibly wearables. Although Android O won’t launch until later this year–and probably won’t be widely adopted by phone makers until much later–the current developer preview provides a lot to think about in the meantime.

Windows That Float

Though it barely got a mention in Google’s introductory blog post, one of Android O’s most intriguing changes is a feature called “app overlay windows.” This is basically a way for apps to show pop-up windows on top of whatever the user is currently doing.

Pop-up windows aren’t entirely new to Android. Facebook’s Android app, for instance, introduced floating messages tabs called “Chat Heads” four years ago, and the Brave browser lets users hide web pages in circular icons, which can be dragged around the screen while using other apps. But the feature was never well-documented, and Google discouraged its use for anything besides system-level interactions (such as a low battery warning).

With Android O, developers believe Google is warming to the pop-up concept, adding some user-friendly elements such as automatic resizing and positioning of windows to reduce clutter and manage resources. This could make phones and tablets more useful as productivity machines. (Thankfully, the feature will still require permission from users, presumably to prevent its abuse.)

“While this has been possible on Android before … the implementation was a bit of a hack,” says Rastislav Vaško, the head of Android development for Todoist, in an email. “O brings ‘official’ support for this, so we’ll surely think about possible use cases for Todoist, although we don’t have any concrete plans yet.”

Aaron Sarazan, the lead Android engineer at Capital One, also believes they’re another of convergence for Android and Chromebooks. Although Google has denied that the two operating systems will fully merge, the company is bringing them closer together with Android apps running on Chromebooks.