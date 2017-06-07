Behind the scenes of the first flight of a cyborg dragonfly drone

It seems like the first scene in some dystopian science-fiction movie, in which things go horribly wrong due to some manmade tweak to Mother Nature. Scientists working on the DragonflEye project have equipped live dragonflies with their new miniature drone technology, steering them through the air using neural networking. In a press release from earlier this year, the Draper research company described it as a solar-powered “backpack” for the dragonfly, with potential applications ranging from payload delivery and reconnaissance to guided pollination and precision medicine. (h/t The Next Web)