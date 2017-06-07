Michelle Obama tells Apple: “If women aren’t at the table, you’re going to miss my dollar”

In conversation with Apple‘s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives Lisa Jackson at WWDC this afternoon, the former First Lady said that the tech sector needs to do a better job of hiring women. “Who are you marketing to?” she told the audience of coders and developers. “Who do you think is going to use these apps? If women aren’t at the table, you’re going to miss my dollar. Because you don’t really know me.” The interview was off-limits to the press, but her remarks were captured in videos circulating on social media. Obama’s comments struck home: At Apple, only 32% of employees worldwide are women and 22% of employees are minorities.