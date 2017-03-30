New Vicks Ad Tugs The Heartstrings For Trans Rights In India

It may not be the first brand you’d think of when it comes to making a social statement, but P&G’s Vicks new campaign “Touch of Care” uses the opportunity to extend the meaning of caring for your family to advocate for trans rights.

The new ad, created by Publicis Singapore, is based on a real-life story of an orphan and her newfound mother. We meet a young girl named Gayatri, as she talks about her relationship with her mom, Gauri, and see just how lovingly normal it all is. Until it’s subtly revealed that Gauri faces more challenges as a transgender woman.

In a statement Nitin Darbari, chairman and CEO of P&G Teva JV China, and marketing director for Asia, Middle East and Africa said, “Vicks has always been about the gentle touch of a mother’s care, as she caresses and gives relief to her child. With the #TouchOfCare campaign we are going a step further and expounding the importance of care beyond just the traditional perception of family. The campaign shows how people who, though not connected by blood, end up being family through care itself.”

Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis APAC chief strategy officerEd Booty said, “Great brands don’t just reflect safe and accepted norms, instead they dare to set agendas in culture at large. That is our ambition with this work for Vicks–to give the timeless idea of Family Care a fresh and contemporary meaning.”

In 2014, the Indian Supreme Court granted transgender citizens recognition under the law as a “third gender.” But despite that ruling, social and legal discrimination against transgender people still persists in India, with activists still fighting for rights and protections.