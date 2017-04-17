The Recommender: What Execs From Boll & Branch, Cuyana, And Foodstirs Are Loving Right Now

What the Fast Company community is loving this month.

1. Monographie Blouses From $270, monographieparis.com “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a brand reinvent a must-have classic, like the dress shirt, in a new way. The pleated sleeves on this are my favorite.” —Karen Robinovitz, Cofounder and co-CEO, Digital Brand Architects 2. Poco Dolce Confections $7 per bar, pocodolce.com “This chocolate has become a staple in our household. We have it shipped [to Nashville] once a month from San Francisco.” —Max Goldberg, Co-owner, Strategic Hospitality 3. Light + Ladder Ballast Planters $150, lightandladder.com “I’m loving the Brooklyn design movement and started following Light + Ladder’s studio in Greenpoint. My favorite are their planters.” —Andrew Lipovsky, Founder and CEO, Eponym 4. Coolest Coolers $400, coolest.com

“This is an absolute beach essential. It’s a decked-out cooler that comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, blender, USB charging station, and bottle and wine openers. A Jersey Shore home run.” —Scott Tannen, Cofounder and CEO, Boll & Branch 5. Lovepop Cards From $10, lovepopcards.com “3-D cards make a richer impact. These are designed by naval engineers using laser-cutting software—they’re incredible.” —Galit Laibow, Cofounder and CEO, Foodstir 6. Darling Magazine $20 per issue, darlingmagazine.org “Their images are not retouched; the writing is superb—smart, witty, and unexpected.” —Lisa Marchese, CMO, Las Vegas Sands Corp. 7. Cloth & Company Priced per item, clothandcompany.com “I am excited to see [DwellStudio founder] Christiane Lemieux disrupt the furniture and textile industries. Cloth & Company is able to turn around customized textiles and furniture in six days by leveraging 3-D–printing technology.” —Shilpa Shah, Cofounder and CXO, Cuyana