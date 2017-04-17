The Recommender: What Execs From Boll & Branch, Cuyana, And Foodstirs Are Loving Right Now

What the Fast Company community is loving this month.
1. Monographie Blouses
From $270, monographieparis.com
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a brand reinvent a must-have classic, like the dress shirt, in a new way. The pleated sleeves on this are my favorite.” —Karen Robinovitz, Cofounder and co-CEO, Digital Brand Architects
2. Poco Dolce Confections
$7 per bar, pocodolce.com
“This chocolate has become a staple in our household. We have it shipped [to Nashville] once a month from San Francisco.” —Max Goldberg, Co-owner, Strategic Hospitality
3. Light + Ladder Ballast Planters
$150, lightandladder.com
“I’m loving the Brooklyn design movement and started following Light + Ladder’s studio in Greenpoint. My favorite are their planters.” —Andrew Lipovsky, Founder and CEO, Eponym
4. Coolest Coolers
$400, coolest.com
“This is an absolute beach essential. It’s a decked-out cooler that comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, blender, USB charging station, and bottle and wine openers. A Jersey Shore home run.” —Scott Tannen, Cofounder and CEO, Boll & Branch
5. Lovepop Cards
From $10, lovepopcards.com
“3-D cards make a richer impact. These are designed by naval engineers using laser-cutting software—they’re incredible.” —Galit Laibow, Cofounder and CEO, Foodstirs
6. Darling Magazine
$20 per issue, darlingmagazine.org
“Their images are not retouched; the writing is superb—smart, witty, and unexpected.” —Lisa Marchese, CMO, Las Vegas Sands Corp.
7. Cloth & Company
Priced per item, clothandcompany.com
“I am excited to see [DwellStudio founder] Christiane Lemieux disrupt the furniture and textile industries. Cloth & Company is able to turn around customized textiles and furniture in six days by leveraging 3-D–printing technology.” —Shilpa Shah, Cofounder and CXO, Cuyana
8. Grillworks
From $3,475, grillworksusa.com
“If you like cooking over wood, this is it. They custom-build wood-fire grills for you, to whatever specs you want. And the crank wheel is adjustable so you can control the level of heat that gets applied to the food.” —Dale Talde, Chef and owner, Talde
9. Summer Water Rosé
$350 for three-month subscription, summerwater.winc.com
“A creative collaboration between Yes Way Rosé and [wine club Winc]: It’s my favorite rosé—for its light, refreshing taste and, of course, its clever name and cool packaging. I pair it with fresh veggies, which are a perfect complement to its citrus and raspberry notes.” —Elizabeth Stein, Founder and CEO, Purely Elizabeth
10. Paloma Beach
“This beach in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is a great getaway on the French Riviera, mercifully tucked away from the crowds. Dining right above the water with the sun setting over the bay is magic.” —Eugene Chung, Founder and CEO, Penrose Studios