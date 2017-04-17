The Recommender: What Execs From Boll & Branch, Cuyana, And Foodstirs Are Loving Right Now

What the Fast Company community is loving this month.

1. Monographie Blouses

From $270, monographieparis.com

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a brand reinvent a must-have classic, like the dress shirt, in a new way. The pleated sleeves on this are my favorite.” —Karen Robinovitz, Cofounder and co-CEO, Digital Brand Architects

2. Poco Dolce Confections

$7 per bar, pocodolce.com

“This chocolate has become a staple in our household. We have it shipped [to Nashville] once a month from San Francisco.” —Max Goldberg, Co-owner, Strategic Hospitality

3. Light + Ladder Ballast Planters

$150, lightandladder.com

“I’m loving the Brooklyn design movement and started following Light + Ladder’s studio in Greenpoint. My favorite are their planters.” —Andrew Lipovsky, Founder and CEO, Eponym