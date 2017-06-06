Vladimir Putin is courting Ethereum

The Next Big Thing in Russia might end up being the cryptocurrency Ethereum. The Russian government has reportedly been looking into the platform to help the country’s economy, reports Bloomberg. In fact, Vladimir Putin reportedly met with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin during last week’s Saint Petersburg Economic Forum. Russia’s central bank has been tinkering with an Ethereum-based project for digital payments, according to the report.
Cryptocurrencies are currently seeing a huge surge in value. Both bitcoin and ether hit record highs in the last day. Ether, specifically, is up 2,800% over the last year.
