Uber is firing 20 people in light of a sexual harassment investigation: reports

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Both the New York Times and Bloomberg are reporting that Uber has fired 20 people in the wake of an investigation into sexual harassment at the company. The investigation is not the prominent independent one run by Eric Holder, but a separate one conducted by law firm Perkins Coie LLP.


[Photo: Flickr user Elliott Brown]

