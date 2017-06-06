How the U.S. should be responding to Russian cybermischief

Russian hacking and online propaganda campaigns should be met with a sharper response from Washington, according to a new report from the liberal Center for American Progress .

The U.S. should push for stronger economic sanctions against Russia, and set up a 9/11-style commission to investigate Russia’s attacks and how to respond to them, the report argues. The government should also consider warning social media users when they’re talking to Russian operatives or automated bots, and actively publishing more information about Russian misinformation online, according to the report. The U.S. should also boost its own “public diplomacy” efforts to reach out to citizens abroad and combat Russian voices through services like Radio Free Europe and Voice of America, the report argues.

The recommendations weren’t limited to the government: The report also called on social media companies to do more to combat the use of their platforms for propaganda purposes.