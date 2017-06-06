Face-recognition technology has led to someone’s arrest for the first time in the U.K.

Face-recognition tools deployed in South Wales in advance of Saturday’s Champions League soccer final have led to an arrest, WalesOnline reports. The arrest, not related to the event, is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.K., Ars Technica reports.
The BBC had previously reported the face-recognition software would be loaded with images of “known criminals” and ticket scalping suspects. Face recognition software has been used to make arrests previously in the United States, though it’s come under criticism from privacy activists.
[Source image: via Wikimedia Commons]