Etsy really wants to keep Etsy sellers away from Shopify 

Today, Etsy is introducing a few key changes to Pattern , its customizable website builder. One of the most interesting updates: Pattern sellers can now list items on Pattern that aren’t in their Etsy shop, and listings exclusive to Pattern don’t have to meet the company’s handmade, vintage, or craft supplies policies .

This might seem antithetical to Etsy’s mission, but it does align with Pattern’s raison d’être, to retain successful Etsy sellers who might be tempted to migrate their stores elsewhere—say, to Shopify or website builders like Squarespace. Through Pattern, Etsy keeps sellers within the ecosystem, but also allows them to reach a wider audience; Etsy is also investing in this through the Pattern Success Center, which offers both “editorial and technical help content” to assist Etsy users in growing their business.