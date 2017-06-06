Three teenagers just invented a straw that doubles as a date-rape-drug detector

A group of high school students in Miami invented a straw that detects the most common date-rape drugs. Susana Cappello, Carolina Baigorri, and Victoria Roca just won the Miami Herald‘s Business Plan Challenge with a clever tool that helps people protect themselves against what the teens call “a growing problem.” The so-called Smart Straws turn blue when placed in a drink that contains either ketamine or GHB, two common date-rape drugs; if there’s no color change, the drugs are not present. The straws are a simple way of testing a drink without drawing attention to the fact that you don’t completely trust the beverage or the person delivering it, which could put people in awkward or dangerous situations. The inventors told the Herald that they designed their test as a straw to make it easy to use in social settings, unlike other drink-testing kits. Its sleek, simple design impressed the judges, too, because the straw is easy to distribute and tuck into a purse.