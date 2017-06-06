The ACLU wants Trump to keep tweeting—Gee, we wonder why

Earlier this year, the ACLU told Fast Company that it had filed more than a dozen lawsuits and FOIA requests against the Trump administration. That includes efforts to seek information related to President Trump’s travel ban —a legal battle Trump himself may have undermined yesterday when he admitted on Twitter that it is, in fact, a “travel ban.”

Of course, the president’s habit of getting himself in trouble on Twitter is well known, so when he tweeted early this morning that the “fake” mainstream media has been working hard to get him to stop using social media (not true), we thought the ACLU’s response was just about perfect:

Here at the ACLU, we think you should keep using social media. https://t.co/KjM62aKGuL

— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 6, 2017

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

It’s all more fodder for the fight. Read Kathleen Davis’s May digital cover story about how the ACLU has been leading the Trump-era resistance.