Lyft has yet another partner in the self-driving car race

Less than a month after announcing a partnership with Waymo, Lyft is now joining forces with Boston-based autonomous car company nuTonomy. The partnership is designed to help both parties better understand how autonomous rides should work. NuTonomy signed a memorandum of understanding regarding its driverless cars with the city of Boston in December 2016 and has already driven cars on certain specified roads. For now, both Lyft and nuTonomy are in the process of integrating Lyft’s platform into a couple of nuTonomy-outfitted Renault Zoe cars. In the immediate future, Lyft and nuTonomy will be shuttling a group of employees around Boston to test the ride experience as it develops a timeline for rolling out a beta service for the general public. NuTonomy is currently piloting a self-driving taxi service in Singapore in collaboration with Grab Taxi and Peugot S.A.