Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about how the company is helping U.K. law enforcement investigate the terror attacks

Cook said he couldn’t go into detail about the assistance Apple is providing authorities investigating the latest in a series of terror attacks in the U.K., but he seemed to suggest it may have involved metadata. “Encryption doesn’t mean there’s no information,” he told Bloomberg TV on Monday. “Because likely metadata exists, and metadata, if you’re putting together a profile, is very important.”

So far, it remains unknown what kinds of phones or other devices the London terror suspects were using to plan their attacks. Cook added: “We’ve been co-operating with the U.K. government—not only in law enforcement matters but in some of the attacks, and I can’t speak in detail about that, but in cases where we have information and they’ve gone through the lawful process we not just give it, but we do it very, very promptly.” Last year, Apple got into a bitter fight with the FBI over law enforcement demands that it unlock an iPhone used in the San Bernardino attacks.