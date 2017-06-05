Reality Winner: Here’s what we know so far about the accused NSA leaker

Just hours after the Intercept published leaked NSA documents alleging Russian military hackers targeted voting software makers and local U.S. election officials, the Justice Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old NSA contractor Reality Leigh Winner for allegedly stealing classified documents and mailing them to “a news outlet.”

The Guardian reported that she is a former Air Force linguist who speaks Pashto, Farsi, and Dari, and internet sleuths were quick to locate public Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram feeds that appeared to be associated with Winner. The Facebook account quickly drew hundreds of posts, many including alt-right memes, and the Twitter account drew attention for numerous re-tweets critical of President Trump.