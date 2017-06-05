Leaked NSA report finds Russian hacking of U.S. voting machine companies and election officials

The Russian military allegedly attempted to hack U.S. voting software companies as well as spearfish local election officials, according to a blockbuster scoop from the Intercept . Per a leaked NSA intelligence report dated last month, intelligence officials are finding more proof that Russia interfered in the presidential election than previously thought.

Last week, Vladimir Putin flatly denied any Russian attempt to hack the U.S. election. This seems not true, in light of these newly leaked documents. The Intercept writes:

“The assessment concluded with high confidence that the Kremlin ordered an extensive, multi-pronged propaganda effort ‘to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency.'”

The documents do not discuss whether or not these attempts impacted the election. All the same, this is the most glaring proof yet that Russia and Vladimir Putin tried to meddle with U.S. politics.

You can (and should) read the full scoop here.