The new iMac Pro dominated WWDC’s social media buzz

Apple’s keynote presentation today at WWDC prompted over 150,000 tweets. And those were just the ones using the hashtag “#WWDC2017,” according to social intelligence company Brandwatch .

In terms of excitement, the new iMac Pro generated the best social media buzz, with 93.1% of the engagement being positive. Coming in second was iOS 11, with 84.2%.

Here’s a graph with the sentiment analysis breakdown:



In perhaps the least surprising news, men made up the vast majority of the social media content. According to Brandwatch, males made up 78% of the unique authors.