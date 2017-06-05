advertisement
The new iMac Pro dominated WWDC’s social media buzz

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Apple’s keynote presentation today at WWDC prompted over 150,000 tweets. And those were just the ones using the hashtag “#WWDC2017,” according to social intelligence company Brandwatch.

In terms of excitement, the new iMac Pro generated the best social media buzz, with 93.1% of the engagement being positive. Coming in second was iOS 11, with 84.2%. 

Here’s a graph with the sentiment analysis breakdown:


In perhaps the least surprising news, men made up the vast majority of the social media content. According to Brandwatch, males made up 78% of the unique authors.

