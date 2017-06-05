Here are 3 companies that should worry about Apple’s newest announcements

Today at WWDC , Tim Cook and everyone else at Apple introduced a slew of new products and upgrades. A few of these indicate that the venerated tech juggernaut is expanding to new horizons—and looking to compete head-to-head with entrenched companies in different areas. Here are three companies Apple is taking on:

Amazon: HomeKit is seeing a huge revamp with AirPlay 2, which takes direct aim at products like Amazon’s Echo. Now Apple users will have multi-room capabilities with HomeKit, which means that they can use an individual device to control speakers in multiple rooms. People can query Siri the same way they would with Alexa in any room with a connected speaker. They can also control HomeKit-connected devices this way, too.

Sonos: Apple’s new snazzy connected speaker HomePod looks a whole like like Sonos Play 1 (as well as the Echo). The $349 high-quality speaker lets Apple enthusiasts directly plug into their music libraries. It lets users talk to the speaker and request songs using Apple Music. They can also ask questions about the music, such as who an artist is. And, making it even more like Echo, the HomePod connects to HomeKit making it both a music device and a connected home hub.

Venmo: With iOS 11, users can send other people money using the Messages app. The funds will then be put into their Apple Pay accounts. This looks an awful lot like what Venmo does, albeit without a new app or a pesky social feed.