Apple is going large on artificial intelligence at WWDC today

I’m watching Craig Federighi go through the final demos for new iPad features today at WWDC, and I’m reflecting on how many times Apple has mentioned various forms of AI today. At last year’s WWDC, AI was mentioned a handful of times as the strange magic in the background of new features. But this year, Apple says it’s put AI behind virtually all the new OS and app features it demo’d today.

Apple has compellingly answered Google‘s announcements at its own developer conference in early May. Google focused on its assistant, and today we saw a Siri with a much larger skill set and much better knowledge of context and the user. Apple and Google, it turns out, are bringing AI to bear on a similar set of user-facing problems, like reminders, calendars, and photo management.

Finally, Apple seemed to answer Microsoft somewhat by announcing new tools developers can use to quickly bring machine learning, image recognition, and other cognitive skills to their own apps and services.