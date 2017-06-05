Apple creates an ultra-powerful iMac Pro for creatives

Apple referenced the pro user community several times here at WWDC. It announced upgrades to its full iMac line. It also said it’s readying a new, commercial-use-grade iMac Pro with a space gray finish. Apple says the machine is “the most powerful Mac ever.” Additional specs:

•Available with 8-, 10-, or 18-core Xeon processors

•16GB of VRAM (up to 11 teraflops of computing power, which may be needed for machine learning functions, Apple says)

•4 Thunderbolt ports

•Built in 10GB Ethernet

•Real-time 3D rendering for virtual reality

The machine will sell for $4,999 and will be available this December.