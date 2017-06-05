The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is real, and the 12.9-inch model just got better

For months now, scuttlebutt has had it that Apple would announce an iPad Pro with a 10.5-inch screen that was bigger than the iconic 9.7-inch model but more portable than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It was even theoretically going to be announced a few months back.

Here at WWDC, Apple executive Greg Jozwiak announced the new model. As everyone expected, Apple crammed a 10.5-inch display into a case similar to that of the 9.7-inch model, and the new model weighs just a pound.

Both the new 10.5-inch version and an updated 12.9-inch model have what Apple says are better displays, with a 50% increase in brightness; support for HDR video; a feature called ProMotion that delivers more performance when needed for screen refreshes and smoother interactivity for the Apple Pencil stylus; and more. They also have new six-core A10X processors, which the keynote showed off with a demo of an ambitious photo editor from a company named Serif.

Also new: front and back cameras more akin to the ones on the iPhone 7 and new accessories such as a sleeve with space for the Apple Pencil. And the base 10.5-inch model has 64GB of storage—and you’ll be able to get an iPad Pro with up to 512GB.