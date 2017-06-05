Two years in, Apple Music has 27 million subscribers—and a new MusicKit API

Apple Music now boasts 27 million paying subscribers, the company announced at WWDC today. For those keeping score, Spotify hit the 30 million subscriber mark in 2016, nine years after it launched in Sweden. (Spotify finally came to the U.S. in 2011). This is rapid growth for Apple Music, but so far it hasn’t slowed Spotify’s own explosion: The streaming leader now has over 100 million listeners (about half of whom are paying subscribers). So at this point, Apple Music is only about 23 million paid subscribers behind Spotify.