iOS’s Apple Maps gets smarter (and Do Not Disturb gets a driving mode)

Google Maps is still my favorite iOS maps app in multiple ways. But at WWDC, Apple has unveiled some iOS 11 mapping features that might narrow the gap, including maps of malls and airports, info on speed limits, and assistance on which lane you should be in during navigation.

Also new for motorists: a new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode that figures out when you’re in a moving car and turns off notifications. (It can even automatically tell people who send you messages that you’ll respond later.) The feature is optional and you can switch it off if you’re just a passenger rather than in the driver’s seat.