Apple adds multiple-room audio speaker control to HomeKit connected home

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

HomeKit users can configure their speakers in the Home app, building multi-room audio environments in various rooms, using AirPlay for the connection. Members of the household can contribute to playlists. 
Apple is providing an API so music providers other than Apple can get in on the streaming. 

