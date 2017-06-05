iOS 11 gets new photo chops, courtesy of machine learning

Apple says iOS 11 will use a new compression standard called HEVC that can store high resolution images and videos using half the storage space as older image files.

The Memories feature, which uses AI to form custom presentations of photos and videos, can more quickly scan the library to identify things like events and people, Apple says. You can now watch imagery in portrait mode or display mode, too.

You can now edit your Live Photos. You can look at each frame of the Live Photo and pick out the best one. Apple says it uses computer vision to make a loop out of Live Photos. Finally, a long exposure effect has been added to the Photos image editor.