Siri is getting more human voices, translation, and more

We’re now in the iOS portion of Apple’s WWDC keynote, which means there’s news about Siri. Software honcho Craig Federighi announced the following features for the iOS 11 version of Apple’s voice assistant:

• There will be new female and male voices with more human inflection.

• Siri will be able to perform translation, a handy tool if you’re traveling and need help figuring out how to talk to the locals.

• Improved support for third-party apps will let you use Siri to do things such as take notes in Evernote and bring up QR codes in WeChat.

• On-device machine learning will do things such as let Siri suggest news stories or help you make a calendar appointment based on a booking you made in Safari.