Apple gives its MacBook line a performance bump and a price cut

Apple just announced its current MacBook Pro line last fall, so the machines in it still count as new computers. But here at WWDC, the company announced some tweaks for them and the 12″ MacBook. They include support for Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors, 50% faster solid-state storage, and faster graphics on the base model of of the 13″ MacBook Pro. And the starting price for the Pro line is now $1299, down from $1499.