Apple Watch gets an AI-powered Siri assistant watch face, new workout and music features

Apple announced new features in the next OS for Apple Watch, watchOS 4. The coolest thing among them was a new AI-driven watch face called Siri Watch face that automatically suggests content that the wearer might need. Whenever the wearer shakes their wrist the watch face updates with new, updated information. The watch face might update things like travel times, or flight times.

Other new watch faces include a new animated kaleidoscope face, as well as new faces featuring Woody, Jesse, and Buzz (from Toy Story).

Fitness users will like the fact that the Watch can now load more than one music playlist, and can pick a playlist that automatically starts with a workout. Swipe left from the workout and the music controls appear. Apple added new animations for when a user completes a fitness goal.

The watchOS 4 upgrade is coming this fall, free for watch owners.