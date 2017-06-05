SCOTUS is about to weigh in on cell phone privacy

The U.S. Supreme Court said today it would decide whether law enforcement needs to get a warrant before it tracks someone’s location via cell phone data. As anyone who listened to Serial or watches enough Law & Order knows, when a cell phone is used for calls or text messages, it pings nearby cell towers to connect with the telephone network. As the user travels, the phone pings off of various cell towers, creating a de facto map of the user’s movements. That data is stored by cell companies. Civil liberty groups believe such data is private and police should have to prove probable cause to get a warrant to search through such data, but so far courts have disagreed.