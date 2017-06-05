This Twitter bot turns all of Donald Trump’s tweets into official White House statements

Kellyanne Conway thinks the media is overly obsessed with President Trump’s Twitter feed. “This obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president,” she said this morning in a snappish exchange with the hosts on Today. When MSNBC’s Craig Melvin noted that Twitter appears to be the president’s preferred method of communication, Conway replied, “That’s not true.” But the reality is, Trump hasn’t held a press conference in three weeks, opting instead to tweet his thoughts to the nation.
Now, there’s a new Twitter bot that turns the president’s tweets into official White House statements. The RealPressSecBot is an inane service that serves as an important reminder that not only are Trump’s tweets a matter of the public record (yes, that means future generations can debate the true meaning of “covfefe“), but that the president’s Twitter feed is— for better or worse—serving as an official form of communication from the current resident of the White House.
