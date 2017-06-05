WWDC live stream: How to watch Apple’s big 2017 developers’ conference

Apple will hold its annual WWDC event today at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to make some big announcements regarding AI, the iPad, and all of its various OS operating systems, but specifics are scant as Apple has done a better-than-usual job this year of controlling leaks (unlike the White House). But fear not: Our Mark Sullivan and Harry McCracken will be on the scene for real-time dispatches on all the latest developments. Follow Fast Company’s WWDC coverage here .

You can watch Apple’s live stream here. The keynote begins at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Keep in mind, you’ll need one of these things to access the live stream:

• An iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later

• A Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.

• Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).