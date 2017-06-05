Qatar Airways just suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia as the Arab world cuts ties with Qatar

The rift in the Arab world is making the skies much less friendly. Qatar Airways just suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia until further notice. The move comes in the wake of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Etihad Airways, Dubai’s Emirates Airline, and Flydubai all suspending flights to and from Doha, Qatar, starting from Tuesday morning until further notice. Qatar Airways has not yet said if there would be changes to flights to cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Cairo, according to Al Jazeera .

The limits in air travel are just one sign of a growing rift in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Libya, Bahrain, and Maldives severed their diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing the country of supporting terrorism, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State), and al-Qaeda, and using their state-run media to promote their message.

Iran—no friend of Saudi Arabia—blamed President Donald Trump for stoking the fires of this simmering feud during his recent trip to the Middle East, according to CNBC, as the countries now have the backing of the Trump administration in their feud with Qatar.



