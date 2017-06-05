After being criticized by British prime minster, Facebook says it aims to become “hostile environment for terrorists”

In the wake of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s demand for new international regulations of internet companies for not more aggressively tackling extremism online, Facebook announced on Sunday that it aims to become a “hostile environment for terrorists,” reports Marketwatch . After Saturday’s terror attack in London, which killed at least seven and injured 48, May said: “We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide.”

In response, Facebook director of policy, Simon Milner, said the company is working hard to make its platform a safe space for users. “Using a combination of technology and human review, we work aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform as soon as we become aware of it—and if we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone’s safety, we notify law enforcement,” he added. And Twitter’s U.K. head of public policy, Nick Pickles, announced that it is also taking on the extremism problem, suspending about 400,000 accounts in the last half of 2016. “We continue to expand the use of technology as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content.”