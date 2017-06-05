Oculus founder Palmer Luckey developing “virtual border wall” in project funded by Peter Thiel

Two of the rare Trump supporters in Silicon Valley are joining together to help fulfill one of the president’s key campaign promises. Luckey, who was just 21 when he sold his virtual-reality gear startup to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014, is developing technology involving “sensors and cameras to monitor borders for illegal crossings” in a project funded by legendary tech investor Peter Thiel, reports the New York Times. Luckey reportedly funded pro-Trump memes back in October and Thiel is an adviser to President Trump. Another tech company that’s expressed interest in the border wall is Quanergy, which raised funds from the partly state-backed Chinese venture fund GP Capital.