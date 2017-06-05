WATCH: SpaceX makes history with launch of used spacecraft

In a historic first, a used spacecraft launched into space on Saturday evening to deliver cargo to the International Space Station. About 10 minutes after blastoff, the Dragon refurbished cargo craft separated from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, and started a three-day journey to the ISS, where it will deliver to the crew about 6,000 pounds of supplies and science experiments. And the Falcon 9 successfully landed back on Earth.
It’s been a year of accomplishments for SpaceX, which launched and landed a used rocket booster for the first time back in March, and also landed a rocket booster during an orbital mission.
[Image: SpaceX]