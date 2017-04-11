Facebook’s Motivation Playbook

“When people are engaged, they bring their full attention, energy, and effort to their jobs,” the Facebook team found in its research. “They perform better, and so do their companies. We analyzed surveys from our people to figure out what drives engagement at Facebook. We found that what matters most isn’t having a best friend at work, autonomy, or work-life balance. It is having a sense of pride in the company—and there are three factors that shape those feelings.” To read the full report, click here .

1. Believing In The Company’s Future

“Pride is fueled by optimism—being able to touch and taste an exciting future for the organization. People are proud to work at Facebook when they expect that the products they build will shape the world, not just inhabit it.”

2. Believing In The Company’s Vision

“Our data show that when people are passionate about Facebook’s essential mission—making the world more open and connected—their relationship with the company changes. Work is more than a job or a career: It becomes a calling.”

3. Believing That The Company Is A Force For Social Good

“When people can actually see how Facebook makes a difference, they find their work more meaningful. It makes them feel connected to something bigger than themselves, and they bring more of themselves to work.”