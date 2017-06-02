What will Apple announce at Monday’s WWDC keynote?

On Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, Apple will hold its WWDC keynote at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California . My colleague Mark Sullivan and I will be in the audience to provide news and analysis as fast as our fingers can type .

Mark also rounded up some rumors and educated guesses into a preview of what the event may have in store. Apple has done a better-than-usual job of keeping details about its announcements from leaking; if its secrets stay secret for another 72 hours, this will be, by definition, an unusually newsy WWDC.