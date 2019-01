It was a major disaster for yoga-pants lovers: Lululemon’s site went down for an entire day. CNBC’s Sara Eisen asked CEO Laurent Potdevin what happened and he said, “Ask IBM about that. They host our data and servers.”

Potdevin says he talked to IBM CEO Ginny Rometty, and that the internal Lululemon team was up for 36 hours straight trying to sort out the mess. He also pointed out that there were no dips in sales or performance despite the outage.



[Photo: Flickr user Phillip Pessar]