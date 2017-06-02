Dream job alert: M.Gemi is taking a truck full of shoes and gelato around the country and needs staffers

Love shoes and ice cream? You might want to check out this new job posting.

Direct-to-consumer shoe brand M.Gemi is loading up a truck full of espadrilles, sneakers, and flip-flops (plus gelato), then chugging around the country to vacation hotspots on the East Coast, including Nantucket and the Hamptons. It’s looking for “vacation gurus” to serve up tasty desserts and help visitors try on shoes each weekend of the summer.

Perks include: unlimited gelato, free handmade Italian shoes, and bragging rights as having the best summer gig ever.