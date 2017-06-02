Report: Walmart allegedly broke the law by penalizing sick workers

A workers’ advocacy organization yesterday released a report alleging a heinous work environment at Walmart, reports the New York Times. The group surveyed thousands of employees and found that many of them were illegally punished for taking sick days or taking time off to care for their family. The report concluded that Walmart’s practices violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The Times noted that Walmart “had not reviewed the report but disputed the group’s conclusions.”