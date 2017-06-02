Putin expertly trolls Trump on climate change and Paris 

In an interview with Megyn Kelly at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this morning, Russian president Vladimir Putin was asked about President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord. Putin mocked Kelly for not reading the agreement, then said he supports it because it is “aimed at resolving one of the global problems of the current times.” But he couldn’t help making fun of Trump:

We don’t feel here that the temperature is going hotter,” Putin said. “And I should say that we should be grateful to President Trump because today in Moscow, I hear they’re saying it snowed and it’s raining here, very cold, so now we can blame him for that and the American imperialism.”

He also made light of the current FBI probe into Russian hacking of the U.S. election. When asked about the assessment by intelligence agencies that the Kremlin was involved, Putin replied:

“IP addresses can be invented, a child can do that! Your underage daughter could do that. That is not proof.”