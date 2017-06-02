Hidden in the code of Facebook’s app are clues that it seems to be working on Talk, a chat app for teens

Hidden in the code of the Facebook app is a new unreleased program called “Talk.” The app, according to the code spotted by The Information (paywalled) , seems to be a chat function with enhanced filtering abilities, so parents would be able to monitor who their children are talking to.

Like Snapchat, Talk would make messaging more kid-friendly; “Kids love using the creative tools in “Talk” to play games and share fun masks with family and friends,” wrote one line of code, cited by The Information.

Yet another example of Facebook trying to piggyback off of other social media apps.