Microsoft just gave Skype a major makeover, with instant messaging, better group chat, and emojis

In this era of Snapchat and countless chatbots, Skype might seem fairly old-school (or at least four years too old). But it’s still an incredibly popular platform around the world, where millions of people use it every day to chat with friends and family and do video-conferencing. And Microsoft, which paid $8.5 billion for it in 2011, just launched a major overhaul, featuring instant messaging, improved group chat, photo sharing (with emoji stickers, of course, and annotation), and international calling integrated with third-party services.