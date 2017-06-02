Snapchat Spectacles go on sale in Europe

Four months after going on sale online in the U.S., the glasses with the built-in camera finally are available in Europe, for £129.99 in the U.K. and €149.99 elsewhere. They can be snapped up both on the website and at Snapbot vending machines. They go on sale today for customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, and the U.K.