Radio static? Spotify reassures investors it still might go public after cofounder says reports are false

The music streaming service’s investors were understandably confused when cofounder and board member Martin Lorentzon told Swedish radio recently that Spotify “didn’t need any money” and is “not looking for more and any IPO isn’t on the agenda.” Last month, it was widely reported that Spotify was considering a direct listing instead of a classic public offering and had hired a team of bankers to help advise on the process. In response to Lorentzon’s comments, the company quickly sought to clarify: “Martin is our cofounder and a board member, but not a spokesman for the company.” In an email to Bloomberg, it added that a public listing “remains an option for us.”