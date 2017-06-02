advertisement
Cities lit up in green as mayors pledge to uphold Paris accord anyway

By Rina Raphael1 minute Read

Trump may have pulled out of the Paris climate agreement, but many U.S. cities insist they’re still very much in. Following the President’s formal withdrawal from the international agreement on Thursday, city halls and landmarks in Boston, New York, Montreal, and Paris were illuminated in bright Ecto-green hues, as local officials tweeted defiant messages pledging to independently abide by the accord.

As a chorus of politicians, environmental groups, and private business sector leaders denounced the decision, a group of mayors, governors, university presidents and more than 100 businesses announced they would submit a plan to the United Nations aiming to meet the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions pledges in spite of Trump’s decision. “We’re going to do everything America would have done if it had stayed committed,” Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who is coordinating the effort, told the Times

“City Hall is green tonight,” tweeted Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. “Boston stands with the environment. We must protect our future.”


[Photo: Twitter.com/NYC Mayor]

