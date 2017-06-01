The rebel alliance begins: Governors of New York, California, Washington form a coalition to fight climate change

Calling their effort the U.S. Climate Alliance, New York governor Andrew Cuomo , California governor Edmund Brown Jr., and Washington state governor Jay Inslee announced this afternoon that they’re joining together to fight climate change in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. The three states, with a population of 68 million, account for over one-fifth of the country’s GDP.

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet,” wrote Cuomo. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change. New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions.”



