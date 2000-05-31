Company: International Paper

Age: 63

Has Held Title For: 4 years

Previous Title: President of Warren Trask Co.

What do Dick Wilson and Robin Hood have in common? Both men work in what you might call forest-based operations. And both have plenty of cohorts with nifty monikers. Robin Hood has Little John, Will Scarlet, and Friar Tuck. Meanwhile, the Prince of Pine, who’s in charge of sales for one of International Paper’s manufacturing divisions, has colleagues with titles such as the Baron of Boards, the Monarch of Mulch, and the Marquis of Machinery.

How wood you describe your job?

I oversee all of the operations that turn trees into the lumber that you can buy at lumberyards.