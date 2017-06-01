advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Blue Apron files to go public 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Meal kit Blue Apron has filed to go public— it is the first of the meal kit startups to do so. The company entertained a public offering last year, but reportedly held off to get costs under control. But its S-1 filing reveals spending is only growing.

Acquiring customers appears to be the biggest expense; the company spends approximately $94 per customer. Blue Apron’s metrics show that it pays to acquire that customer. They’ll spend $410 in the first six months and $939 by the 36-month mark. But what about all those customers that don’t take the bait? Read more here.

[Photo: courtesy of Blue Apron]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life