Blue Apron files to go public 

Meal kit Blue Apron has filed to go public— it is the first of the meal kit startups to do so . The company entertained a public offering last year, but reportedly held off to get costs under control. But its S-1 filing reveals spending is only growing.

Acquiring customers appears to be the biggest expense; the company spends approximately $94 per customer. Blue Apron’s metrics show that it pays to acquire that customer. They’ll spend $410 in the first six months and $939 by the 36-month mark. But what about all those customers that don’t take the bait? Read more here.



[Photo: courtesy of Blue Apron]